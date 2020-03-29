• Mike Hibbard, the minister of a church in Fulton, Mo., that is holding drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social distancing to slow the coronavirus pandemic, said, "I see the safety aspect of it, and as a shepherd, it is my responsibility to keep the flock safe."

• Nick Semeraro, the owner of a doughnut shop in Rochester, N.Y., that began selling doughnuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci's face surrounded by white frosting and topped off with patriotic sprinkles, said the treats have been selling "like crazy" since the store first put them on display.

• Jeffrey Black, 55, of Destin, Fla., the former co-owner of a pharmacy in Haleyville, Ala., pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts after federal prosecutors said he paid people on medical plans to obtain prescriptions for unnecessary drugs.

• Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, said the Eiffel Tower will display two messages every evening -- "Merci," French for "Thank you," to the country's health workers and "Stay at home" in English to the general public, which is on lockdown.

• Trequan Rollins of Slidell, La., and Lamar Hargett of Bay St. Louis, Miss., were charged in the death of Lamar Henry, who the St. Tammany Parish, La., sheriff's office said was killed during a shootout as Rollins pursued Henry and Hargett, who had tried to rob Rollins at his home.

• Faye Coffield of Lithonia, Ga., filed a complaint against Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, alleging he does not live in the district he represents, and is seeking to remove Jones' name from ballots for the primary election in May.

• Jay Jones, the Lee County, Ala., sheriff, said 4-year-old Vadie Sides, who was missing for two days after her babysitter lost sight of her while they were walking with a hound dog, was found in good condition with the dog at her side.

• Edward Bickham, a lawyer who has worked for the Louisiana Department of Corrections for nearly 17 years, was named as interim deputy secretary for the Office of Juvenile Justice by Gov. John Bel Edwards, taking over for James Bueche, who the governor's office said has resigned.

• James Morrison, a judge in Marinette County, Wis., ruled that Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, an 83-year-old man charged in the killings of a couple in a Wisconsin park in 1976, is not mentally competent to stand trial and ordered Vannieuwenhoven to undergo inpatient treatment.

03/29/2020