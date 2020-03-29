Keep the money here

I have for a long time questioned the wisdom of sending foreign aid to other countries. We do not know how they spend it when they get it, nor are we sure they even appreciate it, or if the people who need it actually get help. Now is not the time to send monetary aid to other countries.

That money is needed here to help our own countrymen. It is time to keep our money at home. Wake up, congressmen and Mr. President. Stop sending monetary aid to foreign countries now!

JUDITH JONES

Hot Springs Village

Concern for people?

Our current POTUS built his 2016 campaign on one slogan. He did not reveal during the campaign that in his view making our country great again meant making corporations great again. Witness the multibillion-dollar tax cut for corporations. Publicly held corporations used those dollars to buy back their own stock and enhance company value.

In December public health officials began to warn the administration of covid-19. In January members of the U.S. Senate were given a private briefing. Within days four senators--three Republicans and one Democrat--sold millions of dollars of stock in companies likely to suffer when the virus arrived in the U.S. They said nothing to their constituents about the health threat. Neither did POTUS.

And arrive it did--despite the 15 or so public and recorded protestations of POTUS that the virus would not be harmful to U.S. citizens. For about a week POTUS seemed to show some concern about the virus and its potential impact. He even talked of using federal assets to ramp up production of needed health-care equipment.

Alas, last weekend he went back to his former self. To POTUS it is far more important to rebuild American businesses than to help all who have been, are, and will be affected by what may be the greatest public health crisis in the history of the U.S. The state of the economy is the only thing that has kept him popular and he is terrified his re-election hopes will be dashed if the economy falters.

I am equally dismayed that Sen. Tom Cotton knows what is happening in Arkansas. He knows of the shortages of protective clothing and equipment. And yet, he agrees with POTUS on rebuilding the corporations and the economy. If he has made any efforts to help relieve the shortages that affect Arkansans, I have overlooked them. Cotton's future political dreams have been well publicized. His expressions of concern for, and dedication to, health-care workers and patients, if any, have not been so well publicized.

SAM HIGHSMITH

Little Rock

For hearing impaired

May I take this opportunity to say "Thank you" to the gentleman who is signing for Governor Hutchinson's press conferences.

I have just had summer courses required for classroom teachers, so I am not speaking as an expert on signing for the hearing impaired, but just as an observer. "Thank you, sir!" God bless you.

JOHN R. WAY

Cave City

Too early to go back

I found out recently that the rich are trying to talk President Trump into letting the country go back to work before the virus is under control because the Dems turned down another stimulus package to help America because it helps too many large companies. The words I read said they were considering it because the majority of people who get covid-19 will fully recover and the majority of deaths are among the elderly and those with underlying conditions. That was shocking to me. It makes me feel like they think we are not worth trying to save.

Why can't they just shut down everything at one time like other countries have done, and shelter in place for 30 days to give the country a fighting chance to survive? The economy will bounce back and there will be fewer deaths from the virus. I have lupus and am a breast cancer survivor recovering from surgery. It is not my fault that the virus was brought here. So why should I be labeled expendable so that the rich can stay rich? We don't need their heartless attitude here.

We are one. We will recover. How long it takes and how many die before that happens depends on how tight they try to hang on to money instead of forcing a stay-in-place for 30 days to force the virus to mostly die out. The economy would bounce back quicker, have more money, and they will have a better reputation in the long run. Let that virus take us so-called elderly and sick out; it won't stop there, and then they will face what they sowed in the long run. Their determination to stay as rich as they are regardless of the cost could wipe the human race out.

VIRGINIA KING

Little Rock

Everyone has value

Let's look at this, "Social distancing a political ploy, says rising voice," in which many conservative media figures, religious editors and Republican politicians essentially say, "Let's get back to work and hope that most of the deaths from coronavirus lie with the elderly, who are expendable."

As an 86-year-old physician and a Vietnam veteran and who has practiced in some of Arkansas' larger hospitals, I take strong issue with this attitude. Everyone has value, from the widow with her mite, to the captains of industry and even our state and federal governmental officials. I feel that this attitude is a real insult to people like me who daily made hundreds of decisions and diagnoses affecting people of all ages without regard to race, creed or social status.

I will grant you that we have many problems to work out together--many not yet imagined--but that sort of attitude smacks of Nazi Germany and its treatment of Jews and many other social groups.

The epidemiologists and public health experts say this is a road leading to millions of needless deaths. We would do well to heed them.

Even though I have fewer years to live than those in other age groups, all of us deserve to be regarded as people of worth, even as national treasures!

DOUGLAS E. YOUNG

Conway

We're not expendable

The current political rhetoric underscores who the economy truly serves when workers are unprotected and ordered to just get back to work, and the elderly are being treated as expendable and unnecessary.

JULIANA MANNON

Rose Bud

