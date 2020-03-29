Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Smart remains at Texas

Texas will stick with Coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare. Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, "Shaka's our coach." Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons. Next season will be Smart's sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12. The Longhorns were 19-12 last season with no seniors and are expected to return the entire lineup.

Figueroa leaving St. John's for NBA

St. John's wing LJ Figueroa has declared for the NBA draft. School officials announced Figueroa's decision Saturday, saying that he hasn't hired an agent and still has the option to return to school. Figueroa can return to school for his final season of eligibility if he withdraws from the draft pool by June 3. " I intend to keep all of my options open and look forward to the learning experience this process will offer." He started 64 of his 66 games for the Red Storm over the past two years and scored 956 points.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs bring back Robinson

The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, a source confirmed Saturday to The Star in Kansas City. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported that the contract is worth $2,297,500 fully guaranteed, though only about $1 million will count against the Chiefs' salary cap. According to the source, Robinson drew interest on the open market. General Manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs, however, remained focused on bringing him back and kept the lines of communications open before eventually agreeing to terms. Robinson appeared in all 16 regular-season games with 10 starts in 2019, recording 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns on 55 targets. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson originally joined the Chiefs in 2016 as a fourth-round pick out of Florida. Over the past four seasons, Robinson has appeared in 64 games with 23 starts and produced 75 catches for 949 yards and 8 touchdowns on 127 targets.

Vikings add OL Dozier

The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier. The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4. Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.

Giants sign TE Tomlinson

The New York Giants have reached a one-year contract agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson. Tomlinson confirmed the signing on his Instagram account. The Giants posted the news on their website and Twitter account, citing reports, but they will not confirm it until the player passes his physical. Tomlinson split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch. Tomlinson has played in 44 regular-season games with 32 starts for the New York Jets, Giants and Raiders. He has caught 17 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. He also has seven special teams tackles and has experience as a long snapper.

Ravens, Wolfe agree to deal

The Baltimore Ravens and defensive end Derek Wolfe have agreed to a one-year deal, addressing a position of need one day after a deal fell through for the team's top free-agent acquisition. The 6-5, 285-pound Wolfe, 30, is coming off a career-best seven-sack season for the Denver Broncos, the only team he's played for in his eight-year NFL career. He was one of the top free agents still available after the Ravens announced Friday that they would not be signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who'd agreed to sign before free agency opened March 18. Concerns about an ankle injury reportedly doomed the three-year, $30 million deal for Brockers, who quickly signed a similar contract extension Friday with the Rams. Wolfe, who was limited to 12 games last season after dislocating his elbow, could earn up to $6 million in 2020, according to ESPN.

