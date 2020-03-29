Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK China Cat in the seventh

BEST BET New Colossus in the ninth

LONG SHOT Queen Bridget in the third

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30%)

MEET 127-351 (36.2%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $17,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

COOK MEMORIES** was compromised by a slow pace in a deceptive fourth-place finish. She is dropping in class and drew into a field with plenty of early speed. INDIAN BELLA was a 9-length winner at this claiming price only two races back in Arizona, and she represents the stable of leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. H.M.S. PINAFORE has a strong record at the distance, and the speedy mare is dropping to the lowest price of her career.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Cook Memories;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

8 Indian Bella;Mojica;Diodoro;2-1

6 H.M.S. Pinafore;Roberts;McKnight;4-1

9 Cowgirl Callie;FDe La Cruz;Hollendorfer;6-1

2 Molly's Game;Bridgmohan;Barkley;12-1

3 Arrowsphere;Eramia;Hartman;6-1

4 Mostly Awesome;Canchari;Martin;15-1

5 Button Mushroom;Bailey;Vance;30-1

1 Critter;Richard;Litfin;30-1

2 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

MACHO ROCCO*** has been competing at a higher level in a two-race career. He figures to make a clear and easy lead. THE DEVIL'S DADDY is a five-time third-place finisher with competitive Beyer figures, and recent workouts suggest he is sitting on a top effort. BROKEN TOGETHER has not raced since a second-place finish last summer at Canterbury, but he drops into a state-bred race and receives a break in the weights with a winning apprentice aboard.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

14 Macho Rocco;Baze;Mason;5-2

8 The Devil's Daddy;Bailey;Broberg;6-1

4 Broken Together;Harr;Cline;12-1

7 Big Macintosh;Roman;Martin;9-2

11 Explosive Humour;WDe La Cruz;Martin;3-1

6 Grahamstan;Quinonez;Swearingen;9-2

2 Explosive Shoes;Baze;Villafranco;12-1

1 Jehu;Wales;Black;20-1

3 African Warrior;Richard;Prather;8-1

9 Dinner At Crumpies;Felix;Hornsby;12-1

13 Rich Icon;Hisby;Gonzalez;12-1

12 My Little Tip;Thompson;Rhea;20-1

10 Even Higher;Eramia;Cascio;15-1

5 Hummel One;FDe La Cruz;Dixon;15-1

3 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

QUEEN BRIDGET** raced wide when finishing a competitive fourth in the Grade III Honeybee. She drew an improved post and likely needed the race. JILTED BRIDE has finished with energy in consecutive third-place finishes, and she may show more speed with a switch to winning rider Joe Talamo. KANSAS KIS was beaten only a nose while 5 lengths clear of third in a $260K stake at Aqueduct. She is a logical threat if able to go this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Queen Bridget;Hill;Ortiz;8-1

5 Jilted Bride;Talamo;Asmussen;7-2

7 Kansas Kis;Vazquez;Handal;7-5

1 Daphne Moon;Cohen;Engelhart;5-2

4 Caribbean Sea;Baze;Asmussen;6-1

6 Compelling Smile;Garcia;Puhich;15-1

3 Southern Cents;Elliott;Frazee;30-1

4 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

WITHYOURPERMISSION** had trouble against better in her 2020 debut. She is back sprinting after setting a fast pace for 6 furlongs and tiring on a day that was kind to late-running types. HEFFINGTON finished strong in a second-place finish. New and winning trainer Karl Broberg is adding blinkers and legging up a leading rider. FOOLISH PRINCESS chased the top selection for 6 furlongs before fading in a useful route, and her previous sprint race was a strong third-place finish at a higher claiming price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Withyourpermission;Roberts;Holthus;9-2

6 Heffington;Mojica;Broberg;3-1

3 Foolish Princess;Vazquez;Hall;7-2

1 Azlynn's Dreamer;Lara;Matthews;10-1

10 Zanshoes;Harr;Cline;8-1

9 Clever Arch;Rosier;Turner;10-1

8 Lil H;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;12-1

4 Just What I Needed;Elliott;Compton;6-1

2 Peggie in the Wild;Talamo;Deville;20-1

5 Foxy Box;Roman;Smith;20-1

7 Fides Ratio;Felix;Turner;15-1

5 Purse $17,700, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $16,000

DUBNATION** has a consistently competitive fast-track sprint record. He is in good form and benefits from a positive rider change. HIS GIANT crossed the wire a neck in front of the top selection March 8. The beaten post-time favorite has early speed and winning connections. SPENDAHOLIC lost a late lead in his first start at Oaklawn, and he is dropping in class for the leading stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Dubnation;Canchari;Martin;6-1

12 His Giant;Talamo;Amoss;7-2

8 Spendaholic;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

11 Botero;FDe La Cruz;Cox;12-1

4 Most Amusing;Wales;Westermann;5-1

3 Jimmy At Last;Baze;DiVito;10-1

5 Super Terrific;Vazquez;Ortiz;10-1

1 Goose Drank Wine;Mojica;Broberg;8-1

10 Seek N Justice;Thompson;Litfin;12-1

1a Bookie's Blues;Eramia;Broberg;8-1

9 In the Deep;Garcia;Villafranco;15-1

6 Piantgrane;Roberts;Zito;20-1

7 Candy's Little Tip;Harr;Roberts;30-1

13 Free Indeed;Quinonez;Deville;15-1

6 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

ALEX'S STRIKE** was a clear fast-track maiden winner last fall at Keeneland. He finished third in an unusually fast claiming race March 7, which followed a pair of disappointing wet-track races. BUMP BAILEY is dropping into a conditioned-claimer after a third-place finish, and he is a quick sprinter who landed in a field with little opposing speed. RAILMAN was one-paced on a muddy track in his local debut, but many of his previous California races make him a big threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Alex's Strike;Lara;Matthews;9-2

7 Bump Bailey;FDe La Cruz;Miller;5-2

8 Railman;Mojica;Diodoro;4-1

5 Wicked Indeed;Cohen;Asmussen;9-5

1 Executive Branch;Baze;Mason;10-1

4 Deflater;Harr;Cline;15-1

3 Graffito;Canchari;Williamson;20-1

9 Rollin Sevens;Thompson;Duncan;30-1

6 Topping;Roberts;Lauer;30-1

7 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

CHINA CAT*** was beaten a nose after a similar layoff last spring at Pimlico. She is training well and competing in a maiden-claimer for the first time. DROP DEAD GORGEOUS has a competitive record in maiden claiming races, and her Beyer figures are slightly best. ONE STEP is a speedy filly from the strong barn of trainer Brad Cox. She is dropping and a threat to lead past every pole.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 China Cat;Cohen;Engelhart;7-2

3 Drop Dead Gorgeous;Baze;Asmussen;5-1

5 One Step;Talamo;Cox;5-2

1 Polarcents;Canchari;Stuart;8-1

11 Miss Annie;Hill;Fires;30-1

8 Mrs. Kimberly K;Quinonez;D'Amato;8-1

10 Gypsy Wife;Bridgmohan;Stall;12-1

12 Allaboutaprincess;Cannon;McEntee;15-1

2 Dance Away;Eramia;Garcia;20-1

4 River Rain;FDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

6 Luscious;Rocco;Williamson;12-1

7 Slovak;Garcia;Moquett;15-1

8 Purse $63,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

AWESOME ANYWHERE*** set a rapid pace and kept on running in a decisive starter allowance win, and he put three wins together last season in California. MANNY WAH was beaten a diminishing neck in a sharp local debut, which followed a third-place finish in the Grade I Malibu at Santa Anita. NERO has lost a late lead in consecutive tough-luck defeats over this track. The talented and in-form sprinter is a must-use in all gimmick wagers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Awesome Anywhere;Garcia;Hollendorfer;3-1

4 Manny Wah;Hill;Catalano;7-2

8 Nero;Baze;Asmussen;4-1

3 Mojo Man;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;5-1

1 Zipp On By;Canchari;Hernandez;12-1

6 Wilbo;Elliott;Hartman;6-1

9 Tringale;Rocco;Davis;15-1

10 Awesome Saturday;Cohen;Asmussen;15-1

5 Firecrow;Talamo;Moquett;10-1

7 Home Run Maker;Mojica;Engelhart;30-1

9 Purse $62,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, allowance

NEW COLOSSUS** finished powerfully by defeating starter allowance rivals at generous odds just eight days ago. He is a repeat candidate if he gets a fast track. STRIKE THAT had his unbeaten streak snapped at two when narrowly defeated at this level March 5, but the beaten favorite can make amends with a clean trip. IMPRESSED dueled for the lead throughout in a game third-place finish, and he is another that does his best racing on a fast surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 New Colossus;Mojica;Broberg;4-1

11 Strike That;Cohen;Diodoro;8-5

10 Impressed;Felix;Mason;5-1

8 Cabot;Talamo;Asmussen;15-1

3 Best of Greeley;WDe La Cruz;Thomas;10-1

6 Bano Solo;Baze;Asmussen;8-1

12 Mr. Ankeny;Thompson;Von Hemel;12-1

9 Tut's Revenge;Harr;Stuart;10-1

7 Naughty Alfred;FDe La Cruz;Garcia;30-1

5 Lullaby Bling;Quinonez;Durham;30-1

1 Beemie Award;Canchari;Cox;12-1

4 Here Comes Kyle;Roberts;Delong;30-1

Exotic possibilities

The second race starts a daily double, and I recommend using The Devil's Daddy and Macho Rocco, with Queen Bridget and Jilted Bride in the third race. The seventh race starts a Pick-3, and China Cat, One Step and Drop Dead Gorgeous are the most likely winners. The eighth race may come down to Awesome Anywhere and Manny Wah. The ninth race has two big threats in New Colossus and Strike That.

Sports on 03/29/2020