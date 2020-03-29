Seeing stars

The night before the eight newest members were inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, they were honored at a Night of Stars VIP reception March 13 at the Hall of Fame Museum.

The casual event featured drinks and a buffet dinner and an opportunity to mingle with honorees and view exhibits on Arkansas sports stars.

An induction banquet was held the next evening at the Statehouse Convention Center in the Wally Allen Ballroom. Honorees were The All American Red Heads, Anthony Lucas, Veronica Campbell Brown, Gus Malzahn, Jim Counce, Ron Marvel, Ike Forte and John Tate.

Night of Stars

The purpose of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, according to its website, is "to honor and preserve the history of individuals and teams who have brought honor, prestige, and fame to the state of Arkansas through outstanding achievement, accomplishments, and contributions in amateur and professional sports, and also encourage and promote higher education through the funding of scholarships to deserving student-athletes."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 03/29/2020