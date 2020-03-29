Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Sixth person dies from virus in state; cases rise to 426
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect surrenders to police in LR shooting death

by William Sanders | Today at 2:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police on Saturday morning arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man Friday morning, according to a police report.

Keith Farr Jr., 31, turned himself in at the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Police Substation to detectives who questioned him about the incident, according to the report.

On Friday morning Jeremy Bonds, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene on 2924 S. Gains St., and an additional victim was shot at but not wounded, a supplemental press release said.

Farr told police that he was in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident and that it was used in self-defense, the release said.

Farr was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person, as he has a felony criminal record. Neither the release nor the report says he was arrested on a homicide charge. Farr was not on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating the self-defense claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT