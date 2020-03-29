Suspect surrenders to police in LR shooting death

Little Rock police on Saturday morning arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man Friday morning, according to a police report.

Keith Farr Jr., 31, turned himself in at the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Police Substation to detectives who questioned him about the incident, according to the report.

On Friday morning Jeremy Bonds, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene on 2924 S. Gains St., and an additional victim was shot at but not wounded, a supplemental press release said.

Farr told police that he was in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident and that it was used in self-defense, the release said.

Farr was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person, as he has a felony criminal record. Neither the release nor the report says he was arrested on a homicide charge. Farr was not on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating the self-defense claim.