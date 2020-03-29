Tornado in Jonesboro injures 22, officials say; curfew remains in effect

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said at a news conference Sunday morning that 22 people were injured in Saturday night’s tornado in Jonesboro, with two admitted to the hospital. There were no fatalities, he said.

Injuries were not life-threatening, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.

The rescue effort is complete as of Sunday morning, Day said at the conference, held in downtown Jonesboro.

A modified version of the curfew imposed by the mayor for Saturday night is still in place from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Day said officials are seeing a lot of problems with people out sightseeing, and suggested people should not go out and take photos.

If residents need assistance with shelter, he encouraged them to contact the Red Cross.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said injuries could have been much worse. The less traffic on the roads right now, he said, the faster Jonesboro can get things back to normal operations, he said.