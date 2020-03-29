Toward freedom

If all goes as scheduled, Willie Mae Harris, the blind, black grandmother whose life sentence was commuted earlier this month by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will soon walk free from her prison cell for the first time in more than 34 years.

That's how long Miss Willie, as she's affectionately known, who was continually abused by her late husband, Clyde, has spent behind bars for discharging a single shot from her handgun during an argument in their bed.

It was a death she's openly admitted to accidentally causing. She's always insisted she never intended to kill the husband she said she loved despite the sustained mistreatment triggered by his substance abuse.

During her incarceration, 73-year-old Miss Willie has devoted her attention and energies to helping others. She's an active member of the Kairos Christian ministry and became a revered teacher, counselor and mentor to many inmates while losing vision in both eyes.

Following the mandatory 30-day waiting period for parole release, which ends next week, comes a review of the governor's clemency action in a meeting with the state's parole board. Afterward, hopefully she will don the Texas Southern jumpsuit she asked a friend to bring to wear when she finally steps from behind the razorwire.

Her release, particularly in light of her condition, age and today's covid-19 concerns, deserves to be expedited. And I'm certain Willie's capable attorney, Lee Eaton, will request just that.

Eaton has worked relentlessly on Miss Willie's behalf for years, through one disappointing denial for clemency after another across three gubernatorial administrations until Gov. Asa Hutchinson admirably did the right thing.

Meanwhile, Eaton said the two women have visited regularly by phone. "Willie is just so excited, beyond words," said Eaton. "And in spite of the present state of world affairs. By [last Saturday], no more visitors, but three different loving supporters were able to rejoice with her in person over the previous two Saturdays.

"She is still measured, like all great souls, but the joy bubbling up is flat-out uncontainable," said Eaton, adding that even guards call her "a rock star."

Eaton explained that many challenges lie ahead for the mother and grandmother. "But she is a big gift for the world she'll be walking into."

The initial plan is for Miss Willie, with nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, to live in Dallas with her oldest daughter, Silvia, and close to her extended family, including her younger daughter, Mellowne.

Adele Richmond also has become Willie's close friend and supporter over the years beginning at a time when Willie had no visitors and very little, if any, family contact.

"I adore both [of her daughters] and am very proud," said Adele. Willie's first call when she learned of her impending freedom was to her children.

"A healthy attachment to Willie is now possible for the entire family," Adele explained. "The significance of Willie's return as a mother to her daughters, grandchildren and great-grands could positively impact their lives now and for generations. ... Willie's story and her relentless faith has encouraged me throughout the past 20-plus years. There [but] by the grace of God go I."

To hear Adele talk of developments from her initial involvement in Willie's case to include women like Eaton and Katherine Shoulders who met as strangers, yet united beneath the banner of Willie's cause, explains why she credits divine providence for where things have led today.

Adele said Willie became the first incarcerated certified Laubach literacy supervisor in Arkansas and, she believes, in the country. "She received her final observation for her certificate in Little Rock along with others in the free world and is considered a legend at the central office in New York."

As a certified supervisor, she could train other inmates. She developed the educational program to include GED classes in reading, writing, math and remedial courses.

Adele and Willie met in 1997 when she received a letter from Willie asking her to present a workshop to inmates who were teachers in the education program. "As Willie managed the workshop and presented new techniques, I marveled that I was working with a gifted educator and a master teacher.

"Her easy grasp of skills, personality and professionalism were like no teacher I'd ever met. It was understandable to see how she had developed a comprehensive educational program at the Tucker Unit and the impact she had in other Arkansas prisons. Incarcerated women were now able to return to the free world with a diploma."

In short, Willie Mae Harris has "lived her life as if there were no bars in prison," Adele added. "She led a life of faith and was a good friend to many both in and out of the free world."

Plans are underway to establish a GoFundMe page on social media to help Willie resettle into society. A wonderful idea. I'll keep valued readers posted as that develops.

