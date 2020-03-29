Truck-train crash in Miller County under investigation

HOMAN -- Miller County sheriff's deputies are investigating circumstances surrounding a nonfatal collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a semitrailer.

Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said the crash, which happened Wednesday evening, caused no injuries.

It occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday about 10 miles outside the Texarkana city limits near U.S. 67 North and Miller County Road 64.

Lewis said the wreck occurred at a protected railroad crossing, and the crossing arms sustained damaged.

"There was every indication that the crossing arms were functioning perfectly," Lewis said.

