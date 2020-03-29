Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by William Sanders | Today at 3:42 a.m.

Woman hit by car; police ID suspect

Little Rock police are searching for a man after his vehicle struck and injured a woman, according to a police report.

Officers were sent to 1723 S. Tyler St. just after 7 p.m. Friday where they found a woman lying in the road being attended to by an emergency services crew. The woman's mother said the driver of a Toyota Camry purposely struck her daughter. Wesley Brock, 30, was named as a suspect in the report.

Officers later found the vehicle unattended at 4900 W. 18th St.

Man hospitalized after LR shooting

A Little Rock man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to a Little Rock police report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Witnesses reported seeing the 21-year-old victim just after 2 a.m. in a driveway in the 7600 block of Eagle Drive with someone running from behind him, the report said.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center and was in stable condition, according to the report.

Police investigate teen shot in hand

A 15-year-old was shot in the hand Friday, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers were sent to Baptist Health medical center just before 7 p.m. in regard to a youth receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

The teen, who did not give any relevant details about the shooting, told police that he was in an unknown neighborhood and heard seven to eight shots, one of which hit his hand, the report said.

Metro on 03/29/2020

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT