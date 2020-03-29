Woman hit by car; police ID suspect

Little Rock police are searching for a man after his vehicle struck and injured a woman, according to a police report.

Officers were sent to 1723 S. Tyler St. just after 7 p.m. Friday where they found a woman lying in the road being attended to by an emergency services crew. The woman's mother said the driver of a Toyota Camry purposely struck her daughter. Wesley Brock, 30, was named as a suspect in the report.

Officers later found the vehicle unattended at 4900 W. 18th St.

Man hospitalized after LR shooting

A Little Rock man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to a Little Rock police report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Witnesses reported seeing the 21-year-old victim just after 2 a.m. in a driveway in the 7600 block of Eagle Drive with someone running from behind him, the report said.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center and was in stable condition, according to the report.

Police investigate teen shot in hand

A 15-year-old was shot in the hand Friday, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers were sent to Baptist Health medical center just before 7 p.m. in regard to a youth receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

The teen, who did not give any relevant details about the shooting, told police that he was in an unknown neighborhood and heard seven to eight shots, one of which hit his hand, the report said.

Metro on 03/29/2020