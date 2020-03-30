40% of U.S. counties found virus-free

In this photo taken March 20, 2020, Mike Johnston, a clerk at the Maupin Market in tiny Maupin, Oregon, wipes down the ice cream case to protect customers from the new coronavirus. Tiny towns tucked into Oregon's windswept plains and cattle ranches miles from anywhere in South Dakota might not have had a single case of the new coronavirus yet, but their residents fear the spread of the disease to areas with scarce medical resources, the social isolation that comes when the only diner in town closes its doors and the economic free fall that's already hitting them hard. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

SANTA FE, N.M. -- As the coronavirus rages across the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than 40% of U.S. counties have yet to report a single positive test result for covid-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of covid-19 out of 3,142 counties nationwide. Of the counties without positive tests, 85% are in rural areas -- from predominantly white communities in Appalachia and the Great Plains to majority Hispanic and American Indian stretches of the American Southwest -- that generally have less everyday contact between people that can help transmit the virus.

At the same time, counties with zero positive tests for covid-19 have a higher median age and higher proportion of people older than 60 -- the most vulnerable to severe effects of the virus -- and far fewer intensive care beds should they fall sick. Median household income is lower too, potentially limiting health care options.

The demographics of these counties hold major implications as the Trump administration develops guidelines to rate counties by risk of the virus spreading, empowering local officials to revise social-distancing orders that have sent much of the U.S. economy into free fall.

Experts in infectious diseases see an opportunity in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in remote areas of the country that benefit from "natural" social distancing and isolation, if initial cases are detected and quarantined aggressively. That can buy rural health care networks time to provide robust care and reduce mortality.

But they also worry that sporadic testing for coronavirus could be masking outbreaks that -- left unattended -- might overwhelm rural health networks.

"They'll be later to get the infection, they'll be later to have their epidemics," said Christine Johnson, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Davis. "But I don't think they're going to be protected because there's nowhere in the U.S. that's isolated."

Counties that have zero confirmed covid-19 cases could raise a red flag about inadequate testing, she said.

"I hope the zeros are really zeros -- I worry that they're not doing enough testing in those regions because they're not thinking they're at risk," she said.

In New Mexico, a state with 2 million residents spanning an area the size of Italy, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has moved aggressively to contain the coronavirus's spread with a statewide school shutdown and prohibition on most gatherings of more than five people.

Nearly half of the state's 33 counties are free of any positive coronavirus cases. New Mexico is among the top five states in coronavirus testing per capita, though some virus-free counties aren't yet equipped with specialized testing sites beyond samplings by a handful of doctor offices.

State health officials say it is unclear how many people have been tested for coronavirus in each county.

Medical experts say uneven testing patterns across the country make it difficult to gauge whether remote areas are really better off.

"It's a fundamental unknown," said Benjamin Neuman, a virologist at Texas A&M University in Texarkana. "I think there is some truth to that notion that there are lower infection rates out there" in rural areas.

He said he fears for homeless populations and undocumented migrants.

¨We hope they stay safe. Those would be hard places to get rid of the coronavirus,¨ Neuman said.

Complaints that testing is not readily available extend to the crossroads town of Crossett in southern Arkansas.

Disabled veteran Marty Zollman, 42, of Crossett says his wife, a clothing store clerk, and teenage daughter sought coronavirus testing this week for fever and flu-like symptoms at a local health clinic and were turned away.

"We might be contagious, but no one will test her," Zollman said of his wife, Janet, who was awaiting surgery for breast cancer. "They keep turning her down. They don't have a source of testing."

He lashed out at President Donald Trump for indicating that testing is readily available. "Now it's time for me to call his bluff. If he's got the equipment ... he's got to provide it," Zollman said.

