Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas temporarily waives late fees for car registration

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:50 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption James Payne shows a Razorback license plate in February at the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s inventory control room in Little Rock. ( Mitchell PE Masilun)

Arkansas will temporarily waive penalties for late registration on vehicles and tag renewal, the state Department of Finance and Administration announced Monday.

The agency said it will waive penalties for late registration and renewal through April 16.

The announcement comes as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the state. On Monday, the state reported 449 cases of the illness linked to the coronavirus, up from 426 a day earlier.

Six people have died in Arkansas so far.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT