At The Post

DAY 39 of 57

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $5,139,065

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $21,056

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $5,118,009

THURSDAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

SUNDAY'S STARS

Three jockeys -- Orlando Mojica, Joe Talamo and David Cohen -- won two races Sunday. Trainers Karl Broberg and Robertino Diodoro also won multiple races.

Mojica improved his season totals to 27 victories in 171 starts. He rode Indian Bella ($6.20, $3.60, $2.80) to victory in the first race, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.25. He won the fourth race with Heffington ($3.80, $2.60, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.63.

Talamo improved his totals to 36 victories in 189 starts. He won the fifth race with His Giant ($5.80, $3.80, $3.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.18. He won the seventh race with One Step ($5.40, $3.60, $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.00.

Cohen now has 34 victories in 184 starts. He won the third race with Daphne Moon ($5.40, $3.00, $2.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.66. He won the ninth race with Strike That ($4.20, $3.60 and $2.20), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:03.68.

Broberg won the second race with The Devil's Daddy ($8.20, $4.00, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.85. He won the fourth race with Heffington. On the season, Broberg has eight victories in 66 starts.

Diodoro, who leads all trainers with 43 victories in 149 starts, won with Indian Bella and Strike That.

FINAL FURLONG

Illinois-based trainer Brittany A. Vanden Berg's first Oaklawn starter was a winner as favored Slick Silver ($6) captured Saturday's seventh race under Joe Rocco Jr. The victory moved Vanden Berg, a former jockey, to 4 for 6 this year and 16 for 66 overall since starting her first horse May 26 at Arlington Park, according to Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization. Her first career training victory was June 9 at Arlington Park. ... Two-time Oaklawn riding champion Calvin Borel ranks 25th in North American history in victories (5,255), the latest coming in Saturday's $100,000 Nodouble Breeders' Stakes aboard favored K J's Nobility ($5.60) for his older brother, trainer Cecil Borel. K J's Nobility represented the 969th career victory, including 52 stakes, in Calvin Borel's Oaklawn career. He was Oaklawn's leading rider in 1995 and 2001. ... Heavens Whisper won her second consecutive start in starter-allowance company in Saturday's sixth race for trainer Paul Holthus of Hot Springs, who claimed the 5-year-old mare for $50,000 Feb. 16. ... Nominations to the $100,000 Purple Martin Stakes for 3-year-old filly sprinters April 4 closed Saturday with 26 nominations.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/30/2020