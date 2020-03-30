MASTER CLASS: Here’s a back to old-school routine to do at home

Josh Holt demonstrates the Plate Pushup Routine at Little Rock Racquet Club on March 18, before fitness centers around the state closed during the covid-19 pandemic. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Celia Storey)

Now more than ever, people are looking for home-based workout options that require little equipment, can be done in almost any home and are simple. In some ways, workouts have gone "old school," as most people don't have access to the incredible fitness equipment found in fitness centers.

So, let's talk about keeping it old school while at home.

There's something nostalgic about creating a workout that's based on classic, traditional movements without a lot of equipment. It takes me back to a time before smartphones, back when fans were cheering Billy Ray Cyrus rather than Miley Cyrus. It was a simpler time when my workouts required only bars, dumbbells and weight plates.

I distinctly remember feeling that my high school weight room had every piece of equipment I would ever need. It was one of two places in my hometown where you could exercise with weights, the other being a converted event space that had a dozen Nautilus machines and no staff.

Back then, we worked with what we had. We did pullups, pushups, squats, lunges and a handful of other exercises. It was basic, but also effective. And I think there are some lessons we can take away from that type of workout to help us today.

Since we didn't wear heart rate monitors, and wearable activity trackers hadn't been invented yet, the only way to evaluate intensity was to feel it. We exercised to the point of exhaustion and pushed ourselves to reach that point as often as possible. That's one piece that I believe is applicable to the home-based workouts of today.

Rather than relying on technology to give you information about intensity, try to feel it. Try to push yourself to achieve more instead of focusing on completing a set number of repetitions. If you can keep going, push yourself to do so.

The other valuable lesson that could help people achieve more with home workouts is the importance of personal progression and achievement. We had a board on the wall with all of our names and maximum lifts, and I'm telling you, that was a strong motivator. You felt a sense of accomplishment when one of your numbers improved, no matter where it stood relative to others.

That feeling of personal achievement can help keep people moving throughout this time. So set a short-term goal for what you'd like to achieve. Maybe it's a four-week or six-week goal for pushups, wall squats or plank time. Defined, time-limited goals drive motivation, there's no doubt in my mind.

This week's exercise will help strengthen both pushups and planks, so it's a great addition for a home-based workout. The Plate Pushup Routine is a combination exercise that challenges the upper body and core throughout.

1. Select a 45-pound weight plate — or another object that's a little more than shoulder-width wide and about 2 inches tall — and place it flat on the floor. Get into the "up" phase of a pushup with your hands on the floor, just a few inches from the lower border of the plate.

2. Perform five normal pushups.

3. Place the right hand on the plate.

4. Move the right hand to the floor.

5. Place the left hand on the plate.

6. Continue alternating hand positions for 10 repetitions.

7. After those 10, place both hands on the floor on each side of the plate.

8. Do five pushups with this wide hand position.

9. Now place the right hand on the plate and then back on the floor. Do the same with the left.

10. Continue alternating for 10 repetitions.

The Plate Pushup Routine creates that old school vibe that will have people jamming "Achy Breaky Heart" while wearing their short-shorts in their basement. It's a great opportunity to challenge oneself in a different way by leveraging the knowledge and equipment we already have on hand. Enjoy!

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com

Style on 03/30/2020