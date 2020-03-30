City sets limits on access at parks

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department has announced it is limiting access to specific playground equipment at city parks.

It is an effort to help safeguard the public health by trying to slow the spread of covid-19, according to a news release from the city.

The order, which includes all city-owned parks, comes after recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson issued an announcement Wednesday stating that access had been restricted to all county playground equipment.

Doug Reinert, director of the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department, said covid-19 can remain on plastic and metal surfaces for days.

"Therefore, we must refrain from using playground equipment and exercise equipment in our parks," Reinert said. "Ride your bikes, hike, go for a walk or go for a run, but remain at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer often. Social gatherings of more than ten are banned per directive from Gov. [Asa] Hutchinson."

Fort Smith's skate and bike park bowls and pump tracks will stay open, with the walking and biking trails having strict social distancing rules, according to the release. Those choosing to go for a walk or exercise outside are asked to maintain a distance of six feet from people who are not part of their household.

The Fort Smith School District is encouraging residents to follow the city and county guidance on playground equipment use for all school playgrounds as well, according to a notice from the district on Friday.

Restrictions include Ben Geren, Bob Boyer, East Sebastian County and Buckner parks, according to Hudson, Sebastian County's chief executive, on Wednesday.

Signs are posted at all locations. Park visitors are asked to adhere to all closing notices and social-distancing recommendations. The focus is closing access to hard-surface playground equipment.

Open spaces are still available to the public.

Sebastian County's almost 30 miles of paved and multiuse trails, as well as additional hiking trails, are also still open, albeit with "strict social distancing." Those choosing to go for a walk or exercise outside are asked to maintain a distance of six feet from others who aren't a part of their household.

Open but with social distancing is also the case for Ben Geren Golf Course and Gator Golf. The current golf cart policy has been changed to allow golfers to ride alone in the carts. Carts will continue to be rented to golfers who need them. All of the carts will be sanitized between users. The golf clubhouse and frequently touched areas of Gator Golf are being sanitized several times a day, as well.

In addition to bunker rakes being removed, foam inserts have been placed in the cups for easy golf ball removal so that golfers don't have to touch the flagstick. Ball washers are being sanitized, with Gator Golf putters getting a similar treatment after each use. Golfers are asked to practice good hygiene by carrying hand sanitizer, and are instructed to limit their groups to 10 people or less while on or off the course.

"All public and private gatherings of more than 10 people are banned per CDC recommendations and the directive from the governor's office," the release states. "If you see large groups gathering in parks, please contact the department of parks [at] (479) 646-2444 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday."

