Ex-Heritage star's future uncertain

Former Rogers Heritage tennis standout Alye Darter had her senior season at Missouri State cut short. The NCAA canceled all spring sports but is scheduled to decide today whether it will give athletes such as Darter an extra year of eligibility. (Submitted photo)

Alye Darter already had begun to prepare for the end of her collegiate tennis career.

The Missouri State senior is set to graduate in May, then turn her attention to graduate school.

ALYE DARTER School Missouri State Height 5-4 Class Senior Sport Tennis Notable Led Missouri State in singles wins (15) as a freshman. … Placed third in No. 1 doubles with her partner at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships as a freshman. … Earned Missouri Valley Conference Elite 17 award with top grade-point average competing at the finals site in tennis and MVC Select Team as a sophomore. … Serves on the Missouri Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. … Was a two-time Class 6A state singles champion at Rogers Heritage and all-conference volleyball player.

"I was to the point I was going to be sad, but able to process it and be ready," Darter said. "Nothing prepares you for your season to be done two months early."

That's what happened to Darter and many other collegiate athletes recently when the NCAA canceled all Division I and Division II spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-time high school state singles champion at Rogers Heritage has dealt with an extended spring break, which would be welcomed under normal circumstances. Current times are far from normal.

Darter has tried to occupy herself as information trickles out about the remainder of her college year.

"I can't tell you how many movies I've watched," she said. "I don't even have any homework.

"All classes are going to be online after spring break. Our commencement is supposed to be happening, but dates and times may change. There's not many definitive answers right now. I think that's how it is with everybody."

The NCAA is scheduled to decide today on possibly granting an extra year of eligibility for athletes who had their seasons canceled or cut short. Even if the year is granted, the decision is not clear-cut for many athletes, including Darter.

"I was prepared to be done in May, but I need to find a way to pay for grad school," Darter said. "So maybe it's a chance to get a year of grad school paid for."

The NCAA could give her one more year of eligibility in a sport that's been a part of her life since she was 9 years old, and Darter acknowledges the pluses and minuses of being a collegiate athlete.

"It takes a toll on your body," she said. "I think I'll miss it to an extent. It's exhausting juggling things around. But it's made me who I am. It's given me that drive.

"But maybe it's time to channel that drive and energy into something else a little different than sports."

Her priorities would change if she chose to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility. For the first time in several years, tennis wouldn't top her priorities.

"Going into that year, I would have to express to my coach that grad school is my main priority," Darter said.

She plans to pursue a degree in speech pathology in graduate school.

"I would be in the clinic during the spring semester, which is the main season for tennis," Darter said. "I would really have to weigh my options."

But walking away from something that's been a key part of more than half her life isn't a simple call.

"Tennis has meant so much to me," Darter said. "From the countless hours of practice and matches, it has shaped me into who I am today. It has taught me so many life lessons that I can use on and off the court.

"Tennis is a part of me. I've put my blood, sweat and tears into it for the last 14 years. It's never easy to say goodbye to something that may have been your first love."

The 22-year-old said her role as an athlete also has given her a platform to draw attention to certain causes on campus. She served on the Missouri Valley Conference student-athlete advisory committee. She also helped organize the Bandana Project on campus earlier this year to raise awareness for mental-health issues. Bright green bandanas were adorned around campus as a sign of support.

"I've been able to have a voice on campus and spread awareness to certain things," Darter said. "Tennis has given me a platform to do that."

