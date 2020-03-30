Federal judge denies request on absentee ballots for Tuesday's runoffs

FILE — U.S. District Court in Little Rock is shown in this file photo.

A federal judge on Monday evening denied a last-minute request to allow absentee ballots for Tuesday's runoff elections to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday and received within 10 days.

In denying a temporary restraining order requested Friday by the nonprofit Christian Ministerial Alliance, citing voting difficulties caused by the covid-19 pandemic, U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. noted Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s March 20 executive order suspending some election laws.

The order was issued “to aid County officials and County Board of Election Commissioners to carry out their duties in respect to the March 31, 2020 election deadlines.”

It allowed eligible voters to request absentee ballots from their counties of residence and for the ballots to be sent if the applications were received within seven days of Election Day.

“The effect of this Executive Order is to allow anyone to request an absentee ballot, regardless of whether they are unavoidably absent or unable to attend, and to allow them to request the absentee ballot by mail within seven days of an election,” Moody said.

Twelve counties in Arkansas have runoffs scheduled Tuesday. They are Jefferson, Arkansas, Benton, Conway, Craighead, Garland, Grant, Greene, Hot Spring, Logan, Saline and White.