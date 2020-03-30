Sections
Harding University postpones spring semester commencement to August

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Harding University's campus is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

The state’s largest private university announced Monday it is postponing spring semester commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harding University officials said it has rescheduled commencement — originally set for May 9 — for Aug. 15. That’s a Saturday. The university said that students who complete graduation requirements by the end of the spring semester will have their degree conferred on schedule in May, and students who may be delayed in completing their graduation requirements will have their degrees conferred in August or upon completion.

At least 761 students were anticipating walking the stage in May, according to Katie Clement, manager of news services at Harding University in Searcy.

Students will receive instructions for accomplishing tasks related to graduation, such as securing caps and gowns. More information will be posted at harding.edu/graduation.

Harding University has more than 4,800 students, according to information from the Arkansas Division of Higher Education. The student body is made up of people from 49 states and 55 nations and territories.

The university’s decision follows other postponements announced earlier. including the University of Arkansas System, the largest public university system in the state.

