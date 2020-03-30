Sections
Hendrix student to compete in Jeopardy! College Championship

by Sean Clancy | Today at 12:36 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Hendrix College student Joe Coker (left), with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Coker will appear on the Jeopardy! College Championship on April 9. (Photo courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

A junior at Hendrix College will make his first appearance in the Jeopardy! College Championship on April 9.

Joe Coker of Conway will compete against Beni Keown, a freshman at Northwestern University and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California. The three are vying for a shot at the semifinals.

The winner of the Jeopardy! College Championship will claim the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.

In the Little Rock market, Jeopardy! airs at 4:30 p.m. weekdays on KATV. In Fayetteville, the show airs at 4:30 p.m. on KFSM.

