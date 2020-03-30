Hendrix student to compete in Jeopardy! College Championship

Hendrix College student Joe Coker (left), with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Coker will appear on the Jeopardy! College Championship on April 9. (Photo courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)
A junior at Hendrix College will make his first appearance in the Jeopardy! College Championship on April 9.
Joe Coker of Conway will compete against Beni Keown, a freshman at Northwestern University and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California. The three are vying for a shot at the semifinals.
The winner of the Jeopardy! College Championship will claim the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.
In the Little Rock market, Jeopardy! airs at 4:30 p.m. weekdays on KATV. In Fayetteville, the show airs at 4:30 p.m. on KFSM.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.