Hot Springs' monthly gallery walk goes online

Adhering to the directives regarding the coronavirus, Hot Springs galleries and studio spaces are making their monthly Gallery Walk a virtual event this month, creating video presentations of their exhibits and features to share online, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.
They’ll be available on the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance’s website, hotspringsarts.org, through the end of April. Call (501) 545-6960 for more information.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.