Hot Springs' monthly gallery walk goes online

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 5:18 p.m.

Adhering to the directives regarding the coronavirus, Hot Springs galleries and studio spaces are making their monthly Gallery Walk a virtual event this month, creating video presentations of their exhibits and features to share online, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.

They’ll be available on the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance’s website, hotspringsarts.org, through the end of April. Call (501) 545-6960 for more information.

