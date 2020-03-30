Hot Springs National Park to temporarily shut 2 thermal water fountains

FILE - Bruce Myers fills up jugs with water from a hot water fountain near the Hot Springs National Park administrative offices on Reserve Street, along bathhouse row, in Hot Springs in this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo.

Hot Springs National Park will temporary shut off thermal water fountains on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza on Wednesday and Thursday to repair a line break on Bathhouse Row.

The service will resume Friday.

Two other cold spring fountains — Happy Hallow and Whittington — will remain open, according to park officials.