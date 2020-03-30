• Michael Owen Jr., a Prince George's County, Md., officer charged with murder in the death of a handcuffed suspect, was denied pretrial release despite his lawyer's attempt to cite the risk of contracting the coronavirus as one of the reasons his client should be released on bond.

• Markquis Bryant, 48, a convicted murderer, faces drug charges in federal court stemming from an investigation by local law enforcement officials and the Drug Enforcement Administration after, prosecutors say, Bryant sold drugs that killed someone in Florissant, Mo.

• Keon Jarvis, 19, and his mother, Latoya Jarvis, 35, were arrested by Baton Rouge police in the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of an unidentified person during an altercation at a gas station, according to booking documents.

• Caroline Riley Propes, 19, of Newnan, Ga., was charged in the death of a newborn found inside a cooler on a side of the road more than a year ago, with Troup County sheriff's office spokesman Stewart Smith saying that DNA evidence showed Propes was the baby's biological mother.

• Derek Hubbard, spokesman for Southwest Airlines, said a ramp agent in Atlanta took a photo of a flight crew and passengers, including health care professionals on their way to help with the coronavirus outbreak in New York, holding up their hands in the shape of a heart, which has been shared by tens of thousands of people on social media.

• J. Renee Martin, 39, of Baton Rouge was permanently disbarred by the Louisiana Supreme Court for professional misconduct and was ordered to pay restitution to 10 clients after the justices ruled that Martin "failed to account for or refund approximately $27,000 in client funds."

• Cleotha Sanders, the fire division chief in Jackson, Miss., said 48-year-old Yancey Williams, a Jackson firefighter, was killed in the parking lot of a gas station in what police suspect was an armed robbery.

• John Hardy Jr., a Louisiana man charged in the death of his business partner, Garrett Wilson, will face additional counts after Shreveport police said he tried to overpower a deputy and escape from custody while being treated at a hospital.

• Taylor Rhea Sanders, 28, of Opelika, Ala., was arrested in the slaying of 30-year-old Joel Lynn Pouncey of Cusseta, Ala., who was found dead in the Beauregard community from an apparent stab wound in his chest, the Lee County sheriff's office said.

