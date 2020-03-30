LOGAN LIGHTNER

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber High School

PARENTS Mandy McFetridge, Kevin Lightner, Mickey McFetridge, Karen Lightner

SIBLINGS Luke Lightner, Grady McFetridge, Lucia Lightner

SPORTS YOU PLAY Baseball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY 2019 State Playoffs

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attending Lyon College to play baseball and major in Pre-Med, specifically Biology

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Graduation by Kanye West

FAVORITE FOOD Chips and Salsa

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Office

FAVORITE MOVIE Happy Gilmore

TWITTER HANDLE @LightnerLogan

ROLE MODELS My parents

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Ebarb

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT (These two are separate) Teacher: Mr. Stewart Subject: Anatomy

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself being either a Pharmacist or an Optometrist. I am unsure of which path I want to take, but either option would be great.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has given me a lot of free time, and has also taught me that I need to be able to work on my own without someone pushing me. I also learned that I can't take anything for granted because it can all be taken away from me at any second.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON Getting to play on the field with the boys before we all go our separate ways.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 03/30/2020