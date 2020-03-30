IN THEIR WORDS

LOGAN LIGHTNER
SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber High School
PARENTS Mandy McFetridge, Kevin Lightner, Mickey McFetridge, Karen Lightner
SIBLINGS Luke Lightner, Grady McFetridge, Lucia Lightner
SPORTS YOU PLAY Baseball
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY 2019 State Playoffs
PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attending Lyon College to play baseball and major in Pre-Med, specifically Biology
FAVORITE PLAYLIST Graduation by Kanye West
FAVORITE FOOD Chips and Salsa
FAVORITE TV SHOW The Office
FAVORITE MOVIE Happy Gilmore
TWITTER HANDLE @LightnerLogan
ROLE MODELS My parents
INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Ebarb
FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT (These two are separate) Teacher: Mr. Stewart Subject: Anatomy
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself being either a Pharmacist or an Optometrist. I am unsure of which path I want to take, but either option would be great.
IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has given me a lot of free time, and has also taught me that I need to be able to work on my own without someone pushing me. I also learned that I can't take anything for granted because it can all be taken away from me at any second.
WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON Getting to play on the field with the boys before we all go our separate ways.
