Police: Little Rock woman found suffering from gunshot wounds

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A Little Rock woman was shot multiple times Sunday night, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. to the 600 block of West 30th Street, according to a report by Little Rock police.
April Howard, 41, was found suffering injuries to her head and arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the report states.
Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said on Monday morning he did not immediately have details on how Howard was injured or her condition.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.