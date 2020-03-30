Police: Little Rock woman found suffering from gunshot wounds

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock woman was shot multiple times Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. to the 600 block of West 30th Street, according to a report by Little Rock police.

April Howard, 41, was found suffering injuries to her head and arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the report states.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said on Monday morning he did not immediately have details on how Howard was injured or her condition.