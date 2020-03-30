Police Beat

Man charged in

apartment break-in

Little Rock Police arrested a man who they say broke into an apartment on Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the apartments on 13500 Chenal Parkway 9:30 p.m. where police determined Irving Perez, 33, forced his way into the apartment to fight with the boyfriend of a resident, the report said.

Perez was taken to Pulaski County jail and was charged with felony residential burglary. Bail has not been set.

Police charge man

in theft of vehicle

A Farmington man was arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle and possession of drugs on Thursday, according to a Little Rock arrest report.

Officers were dispatched to Comfort Inn & Suites on 707 Interstate 30 Frontage Road where a stolen vehicle was recovered, the report said.

Officers arrested Justin Davenport, 46, in a hotel room at 4:15 p.m. where they recovered the keys to the vehicle and found him in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Davenport was taken to Pulaski County jail where he is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond and is charged with felony theft by receiving, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Metro on 03/30/2020