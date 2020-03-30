LR student meal pickup locations, times announced

Here is the latest schedule of a free meal service in Little Rock available to students in public schools, including charter schools; parochial schools; and independent private schools.

Schools are closed for in-class instruction. Students are doing lessons from their homes.

School sites

• Times: 8 a.m.-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

• Chicot Elementary, 11100 Chicot Road

• Booker Elementary, 2016 Barber St.

• King Elementary, 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

• Romine Elementary, 3400 Romine Road.

• Stephens Elementary, 3700 W. 18th St.

• Terry Elementary, 10800 Mara Lynn Road.

• McClellan High School, 9417 Geyer Springs Road.

• Wakefield Elementary, 75 Westminster Drive.

Library sites

• Times: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

• Dee Brown branch, 6325 Baseline Road.

• Sidney S. McMath branch, 2100 John Barrow Road.

• Sue Cowan Williams branch, 1800 Chester St.

Transportation is available on Rock Region Metro, the area's transit system, rrmetro.org.

The food program is a partnership of the Central Arkansas Library System, the City of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, the Hunger Relief Alliance, the Little Rock School District and World Central Kitchen.

