Man who had been accused of making deadly toxin at Little Rock home has charges dismissed

by Linda Satter | Today at 7:56 p.m.
A federal judge on Monday threw out criminal charges accusing a Little Rock man of making the deadly toxin ricin from a recipe found on the internet, agreeing that the substance had been accidentally left off a list of prohibited biological agents at the time of the man’s arrest.

Until Monday, Alexander Joseph Jordan, 23, was scheduled for a jury trial beginning June 22 on charges of knowingly possessing an unregistered select agent — ricin. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Jordan told an FBI agent in 2018 that he got the idea from the television series Breaking Bad, about a chemistry teacher who makes and sells methamphetamine to help his family financially.

