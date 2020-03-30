** FILE *** Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood arrive at Disneyland's 50th Anniversary Celebration on May 5, 2005 in Anaheim, Calif. Garth Brooks stole the show Wednesday night May 25, 2005 when he got down on one knee in front of 7,000 fans and proposed to fellow country music star Trisha Yearwood. She said yes _ and the crowd went wild. The occasion was the "Legends in Bronze" event at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, where 10 larger-than-life bronze statues honoring country stars were unveiled, including one of Brooks. (AP Photo/Tammie Arroyo)

• Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will be taking viewer requests during a live prime-time show this week filmed at their home. CBS will air the special, Garth and Trisha: Live! on Wednesday. In an announcement Sunday, CBS says the country stars will perform "an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time." The inspiration came from a live show that Brooks performed from his studio last week that attracted millions of viewers and caused Facebook Live to crash multiple times. With millions of Americans staying at home to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, performers are turning to live streamed concerts to reach fans and lift spirits. John Legend, Keith Urban and John Mayer are among the stars who have performed virtual concerts. CBS says the special will be filmed with a minimal crew that will take social distancing precautions.

Bobi Wine attends the first annual TIME 100 Next event, celebrating 100 individuals who are shaping the future in their fields, at Pier 17 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

• Ugandan pop star and opposition leader Bobi Wine, who released a song urging Africa's people to wash their hands to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, is criticizing African governments for not maintaining better health care systems for the continent's 1.3 billion people. In his new song, "Corona Virus Alert," Wine and collaborator Nubian Li highlight prevention measures against the virus, which now has been reported in at least 46 of Africa's 54 countries. Wine -- a popular musician, legislator and presidential aspirant whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu -- said it is time for Africa's leaders to channel more resources toward building functional health care systems that serve both the rich and the poor. "For a long time we have been calling out the government of Uganda, like many governments on the African continent that have neglected the health care systems," said Wine. "They have invested heavily in weapons and invested heavily in curtailing the voices of the people." As the coronavirus spreads across Africa, he said, "this is the time for [the continent's leaders] to remember that a functional health care system is not only a benefit for the poor but also the rich, because right now, as we stand, they cannot travel abroad for medical care. They have to face the same ailing medical care to deal with them. And this should be a message to them." Wine's criticism of Uganda's government has made him a leader of those opposing long-time president Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the East African country since 1986. Museveni is expected to seek reelection next year and Wine has said he will challenge the president. Since becoming a potent government critic, Wine's attempts to perform and hold rallies have been blocked by authorities.

