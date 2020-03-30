Philander Smith calls off spring commencement

Philander Smith College has called off its spring semester commencement, President Roderick L. Smothers announced Monday.

In a letter to the campus community, Smothers said commencement would be rescheduled for the fall. A date will be announced at a later time.

"We understand how much you and your families have been looking forward to this special day to celebrate your hard work and accomplishments at Philander Smith College," he wrote. "Now though, because we are uncertain of when the public health threat posed by COVID-19 will be diminished, I am writing to inform you that we have decided to postpone our Commencement Ceremony until the fall.

"We held out hope as long as we could that we would not have to go in this direction. However, even if this is the not the news you wanted to hear, we knew that that we needed to provide you with a decision so that you and your families can move forward accordingly."

Earlier today, Harding University announced it had decided to postpone its spring semester commencement. Others that called off their May commencements in previous announcements this month include the University of Arkansas System, the state's largest network of universities and community colleges.