Second suspect in shooting arrested

The Pulaski County sheriff's office has made a second arrest and identified the victim in a College Station killing Thursday night.

Corenthia Davie, 32, was fatally shot about 6 p.m. in College Station Community Park near Southern Street off Frazier Pike, according to reports.

Steve Cokley III, 19, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony attempted capital murder and felony aggravated assault in the case. He was being held in the county jail with bail set at $1 million, jail records show.

On Friday, Derek Parks, 18, was arrested in the case and charged with first-degree murder.

Metro on 03/30/2020