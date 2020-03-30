Separate crashes fatal to 2 in state

Two people died in separate vehicle crashes on Friday and Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police crash reports.

Brett Bradley, 48, died when his Honda hit another vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road in Fayetteville just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to a preliminary report. Bradley was driving south on the northbound side of North College Avenue when he collided head-on with a Chevrolet, the report said.

The female driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the summary.

Two people were thrown off a motorcycle in a crash in Benton County on Saturday at about 4:45 p.m.

Billy Booher, 32, was driving the Honda V13 motorcycle west on U.S. 62 with passenger Tory Booher, 31, according to a state police report. A Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on U.S. 62 attempted to make a left turn onto Arkansas 72, cutting off the motorcycle and causing it to collide with the vehicle.

Billy Booher died as a result of the collision. Tory Booher was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, the summary said.

