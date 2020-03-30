Some transits to limit passengers on buses in NW

Public transit is still operating, despite the covid-19 pandemic, but providers at Ozark Regional Transit and Razorback Transit are making some changes to adapt to the new normal.

"There are citizens in Northwest Arkansas that rely on ORT and its services to get to daily or weekly medically necessary appointments and to access food, medicine and supplies," said Joel Gardner, executive director. "With these high-risk citizens in mind, and all citizens of the cities we serve, ORT is committed to providing continuous services for all of Northwest Arkansas. Our hope is that we will continue to provide this essential transportation service throughout this period and not reduce services or the availability of transit at all."

Ozark Regional Transit is closely monitoring the public health crisis and is engaging in proactive steps to ensure it protects riders and employees.

Riders are reminded to refrain from unnecessary travel if sick; cover coughs and sneezes; and wash hands frequently with soap and warm water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

"Our drivers are monitored throughout the day for any signs or symptoms of the virus, and to this point, we have been unscathed," Gardner said.

ORT has adopted recommendations from the Federal Transit Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and transit operators throughout the country on enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting procedures.

The cleaning includes disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as handholds and hard surfaces, seats, walls and windows and floors, Gardner said. A team is cleaning the buses and vans between trips or daily, depending on the vehicle's usage.

Drivers are taking precautions to provide the recommended social distancing between riders, Gardner said.

ORT started limiting the number of people on the buses Friday to one driver and nine passengers, according to Gardner.

The transit company was notified of a new gatherings directive by the U.S. Secretary of Health last week, Gardner said. If the bus has nine passengers when it arrives at a stop, those waiting must wait for the next bus.

The change affects fixed route buses and has no impact on the other services provided in smaller vehicles.

ORT will continue the operational procedure until the directive is removed or superseded, Gardner said.

Passengers without disabilities should use the rear door of the bus to get on and off to minimize contact with drivers at the front door. People using mobility devices or who need the ramp will be allowed to use the front door.

Paratransit vehicles are small and carry a maximum of three passengers, but ORT has limited these vehicles to one passenger at a time. They are cleaned between trips, Gardner said.

The paratransit call center and customer service representatives are available via phone and are operating under normal business hours.

"Ozark Regional Transit Authority emphasizes that customers must not use paratransit or demand response services to travel to health-care appointments if they are showing signs of illness for the safety of our employees and other passengers," according to ORT officials. "If you believe you are symptomatic, please call your health care provider and make transportation arrangements that do not involve public transportation."

Razorback Transit has also made service level adjustments in response to ridership needs, while complying with appropriate safety guidance from government officials, according to Adam Waddell, associate director at the University of Arkansas Transit and Parking Department and general manager of the transit system.

"It is important to keep essential services running during this time of need. People need to be able to reach vital health services, grocery stores and work," Waddell said Friday. "It is necessary that we keep baseline services available for as long as possible, because public transit is the only option for many in our area."

Razorback Transit is running a schedule that resembles the schedule on Saturdays during regular operations, officials said.

Only the following routes are available: 13, 21, 33, 35, 44 and 48.

An extra emphasis is being placed on social distancing, including limiting capacity to a maximum of nine passengers per bus, Waddell said.

Metro on 03/30/2020