Sony postpones new ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Morbius’ to 2021

Jason Reitman attends the 2018 Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film Honoring Hugh Jackman at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta, Calif., in this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo. Reitman is the director and co-writer of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Invision, AP / Richard Shotwell )

NEW YORK — Sony Pictures on Monday cleared out its summer calendar due to the coronavirus, postponing the releases of Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius to 2021.

Hollywood’s summer season — the film industry’s most lucrative time of year — is increasingly shutting down because of the pandemic. Theaters nationwide have closed and major film productions have halted with no clear timeline for resuming.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, set 30 years after 1989’s Ghostbusters II, had been scheduled for July 10, but it will now open March 5 next year. The Jared Leto-starring Morbius, a movie set in Sony’s offshoot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had been scheduled for July 31, will now be released March 19 next year. Greyhound, a World War II drama starring Tom Hanks, is now to-be-determined instead of opening June 12.

Last week, Warner Bros. postponed Wonder Woman 1984 to August instead of June, and undated its adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights. The Walt Disney Co. took Marvel Studios’ Black Widow (previously May 1) off the schedule. Those postponements followed others for the Fast and Furious movie F9, the James Bond film No Time to Die and the horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II.

One Sony release moved up. Fatherhood, with Kevin Hart, will open in October instead of next January.