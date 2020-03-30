TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Feb. 24-28, 2020. "Sold" refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

1: 2115 Canal Pointe Owned by Michael Charles Schaufele and the Louis John Schaufele Jr. Family Trust, a house behind this gate was sold to Blanche L. and Stephen R. Lincoln. $1,050,000.

Top Six - 2115 Canal Pointe (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

2: 5117 Edgewood Road Owned by Dora Jane Flesher, this house was sold to Lauren and Nate Steel. $950,000.

Top Six - 5117 Edgewood Road (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

3: 7 Vigne Blvd. Owned by PWS Real Estate LLC, a house behind this gate was sold to Abigail N. and Michael P. Considine and the Michael and Abby Considine Living Trust. $939,000.

Top Six - 7 Vigne Boulevard (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

4: 102 Ferncrest Drive Owned by Karen and Richard A. Dellinger, a house down this private drive was sold to Holly D. Maples and Hazel K. Liverett. $530,000.

Top Six - 102 Ferncrest Drive (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

5: 35 Montagne Court Owned by Anne Church and the Anne Church Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Matilda Kaye Schratz. $350,000.

Top Six - 35 Montagne Court (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

6: 601 Epernay Place Owned by Shweta and Castro Bali, this house was sold to Conna M. and Lee O. McFadden. $342,500.