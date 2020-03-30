UALR chancellor proposes cutting, reducing programs to 'right-size' student-to-faculty ratio

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale has proposed cutting or reducing numerous academic programs in an effort to "right-size" the student-to-faculty ratio at the shrinking university.

In a memo distributed Monday, Drale outlined her decision-making process behind the proposal and provided a list of which programs would be eliminated, reduced or maintained. She also noted some programs that could be re-designed instead of reduced.

[Chart not loading above? Click here to search chancellor's list of programs » arkansasonline.com/331programs]

Most education and health programs would be maintained as is, should the proposal be officially adopted by University of Arkansas System trustees.

Drale emphasized maintaining a "liberal arts core" while also aligning professional and research programs with local, regional and statewide demand.

[DOCUMENT: Chancellor's memo » arkansasonline.com/331ualr]