UALR chancellor proposes cutting, reducing programs to 'right-size' student-to-faculty ratio

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 5:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --FILE PHOTO -- Students make their way across campus in November 2017 after a morning rain shower at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. ( staton breidenthal / Staton Breidenthal)

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale has proposed cutting or reducing numerous academic programs in an effort to "right-size" the student-to-faculty ratio at the shrinking university.

In a memo distributed Monday, Drale outlined her decision-making process behind the proposal and provided a list of which programs would be eliminated, reduced or maintained. She also noted some programs that could be re-designed instead of reduced.

[Chart not loading above? Click here to search chancellor's list of programs » arkansasonline.com/331programs]

Most education and health programs would be maintained as is, should the proposal be officially adopted by University of Arkansas System trustees.

Drale emphasized maintaining a "liberal arts core" while also aligning professional and research programs with local, regional and statewide demand.

[DOCUMENT: Chancellor's memo » arkansasonline.com/331ualr]

