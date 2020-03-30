VIDEO: Arkansas doctor on coronavirus front lines loses house in tornado, internet rallies

An Arkansas Department of Transportation camera captures a tornado as it passed through Jonesboro near Interstate 555 and Red Wolf Boulevard on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Arkansas Department of Transportation)
After the photo of an Arkansas doctor seeing his son while on a break from helping coronavirus patients went viral, the internet rallied to raise money after a tornado destroyed his home. Video not loading above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/330doctor/
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.