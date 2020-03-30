FOOTBALL

Former Washington coach dies

Former Washington Coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77, the school announced on Sunday. Lam-bright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach. No cause of death was given. Lambright was arrested in 2014 and at that time his family stated he was suffering from dementia and his condition was worsening. Lambright’s association with Washington started in 1960 after graduating from nearby Everett High School. He lettered three seasons with the Huskies from 1962-64, and earned all-Pacific Coast Conference honors in 1964 as a defensive end. Lambright returned to Washington in 1969 to work on the coaching staff of Jim Owens. Lambright was retained by Don James when he arrived in 1975 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1978. Lambright became the architect of some of the best defenses in the country during his tenure as Washington’s defensive coordinator, highlighted by the 1991 team that shared the national title with Miami. He was promoted to head coach just before the start of the 1993 season after James abruptly retired in the wake of sanctions placed on the school by the Pac-10. Lambright was 44-25-1 as the Huskies head coach and never had a losing record, but was fired following the 1998 season.

Lions reach deal with WR

The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison. The Lions announced the move Sunday. The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay. He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season. Allison played the past four seasons with the Packers. Wide receiver was a position of strength for Detroit last season, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards receiving.

Hoyas’ G to test NBA waters

Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college. The 6-foot-2 Mc-Clung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games. Mc-Clung’s last game was Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts. As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists. The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record under Coach Patrick Ewing.

Western Michigan hires coach

Western Michigan promoted Clayton Bates to be its basketball coach, with its athletic director saying the coronavirus crisis impacted the school’s search. Bates was previously an associate head coach for WMU. He replaces Steve Hawkins, whose tenure ended this month after 17 seasons. Western Michigan says it has suspended new, external hires to comply with social distancing practices, and the school noted openly in its news release that it would be saving about $165,000 on its head coach next season.

A&M G declares for WNBA draft

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter says she will forgo her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft. Carter averaged 21.3 points this past season for the Aggies and scored 1,983 points in her three years at the school. The second-team All-American had a 37-point effort against Tennessee this season — the most points scored by a Texas A&M player in an SEC game in program history. The WNBA announced Thursday that its draft will be virtual this year on April

Players have until April 7 to declare for the draft.

Arizona guard to stay put

Arizona guard Aari McDonald will return for her senior season, bypassing a chance to leave early for the WNBA. A 5-6 guard, McDonald had an immediate impact after transferring from Washington and sitting out a year, finishing third nationally with 24.1 points as a sophomore in 2018-19. She also broke current Wildcats’ Coach Adia Barnes’ season scoring record with 890 points and was named an honorable mention All-American by The Associated Press. Arizona had a more balanced team this season, but McDonald still scored 20.5 points per game while averaging 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.