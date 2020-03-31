Amazon to open 2nd distribution center in Central Arkansas, real estate company says

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Tahsha Sydnor stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. ( AP/Ross D. Franklin )

Amazon will open a distribution center in the former Jacuzzi warehouse off Interstate 30 near southwest Little Rock, according to a national real estate research company.

The multi-national technology company based in Seattle signed a 10-year lease that begins today for the city-owned property at 2401 Interstate 30, which is an Alexander address, according to Catylist.

The property would be the second Amazon distribution center in Central Arkansas. The company opened a smaller facility designed for "last-mile" deliveries in 2018 in North Little Rock.

Amazon just renewed its lease for the North Little Rock property, said Norman Clifton, the landowner.

"The information we're getting is they are using both facilities," Clifton said. "I hope we keep them here for a long, long time."