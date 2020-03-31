Arkansas big cat sanctuary distances itself from facilities in Netflix show 'Tiger King'

Tigers Luna and Remington arrived at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs on Jan. 16, according to the facility. ( Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge )

An Arkansas big cat sanctuary is publicly differentiating itself from what it calls “animal exploiters” as the popularity of a new Netflix documentary series on exotic animals kept in captivity skyrockets.

The series, called Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness focuses on Joe Exotic and the private zoo in Oklahoma he used to own, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

Eureka Springs’ Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge said it disapproves of facilities like Exotic’s park, which breed animals including tigers and lions and allow the public to interact with the animals.

“These facilities … exploit animals for profit,” Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge said in the release. “They do not work to conserve big cats, only use them to make money.”

The Eureka Springs facility said its mission is different: rescuing animals bred in captivity from owners who did not know how to care for them.

“We are proud to give these beautiful animals a second chance by providing a great quality forever home where they can relax and live out their lives in big open habitats with great care every day and no one forcing them to do anything but just live,” Miranda Smith, hospitality coordinator at Turpentine Creek, said in the release.

The rescue said its team is made up of people with at least a bachelor’s degree in an animal-related field, and the facility employs a staff veterinarian.

The rescue also defended another figure in the documentary, Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue. The Eureka Springs facility said it has worked with her organization in the past and plans to do so again because it is a true sanctuary "also working to put an end to the exotic pet trade.”