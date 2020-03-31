Arkansas classes resume in virtual fashion

Local school districts resumed classes in historic fashion in Arkansas on Monday, as a limited number of staff members returned to school buildings following spring break while most educators and students worked from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fountain Lake School District Director of Instructional Services Steve Campbell said the district's buildings are not open to the public, and all staff members who enter have to be screened and remain at a social distance.

"We take everyone's temperature when they arrive on campus and confirm they are not running a fever when we are sending them out on the food delivery or into their classrooms," Campbell said. The administrator said staff “were lined up 6 feet apart up and down the aisles, between the tables, to even get their temperature taken."

He noted all staff members, including teachers, are currently allowed in the building, but no one is "required" to return to the building.

If students need additional supplies, he said, they can contact their teacher and it can be dropped off at their house during the meal delivery.

Adriane Barnes, Hot Springs School District communications coordinator, said that the front lobbies of the district's school buildings are being left open so that families can pick up AMI packets or technology devices at the front offices.

Barnes stressed that if people call the schools, they will receive an answer.

According to its Facebook page, free meals will continue to be provided to all Hot Springs School District families. Hot Springs is working through Chartwells to continue offering free grab-and-go meals at lunchtime from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., "grab-and-go" lunch and bagged breakfast for the next day, at sites throughout the city and at Park and Langston, as well as by bus drops along bus routes.

In regard to meal pickup, Lake Hamilton School District Communications Coordinator Brian Bridges said the district is conducting a curve side meal pickup outside of the high school cafeteria that involves no person-to-person contact.

Bridges said the district is currently using "maximum flexibility" for "essential staff" coming in, and are trying to limit access to its buildings as much as possible.

With no general public or students allowed in any of the school's buildings, Bridges said only select staff is allowed in when following established protocols.

"We have restricted areas in our buildings to where staff, when they do come in, they call and they set up a meeting with the building administrator, and either one or two at a time or a small group less than 10, and they have a certain area they're able to meet in," he said. "That way, we know exactly where people have been, so that we're able to clean before and after each person uses a room."

Cutter Morning Star Superintendent Nancy Anderson said the public is not allowed in the district's buildings, but some staff members are.

"They're coming in on scheduled time, so we don't have everybody here at once," Anderson said. "President Trump and Gov. Asa Hutchinson have recommended not gathering more than 10 people, so they're coming in on a staggered schedule. Still, parents and students are not coming on campus."

She said the district decided which staff members would stay using guidance from the Arkansas Department of Education, the governor's office, the health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anderson said that Cutter Morning Star has a registered school nurse screening everyone entering the buildings, asking if they traveled out of the United States, if they are running a fever or if they have been coughing.

Barnes said Hot Springs is being mindful of teachers, understanding that some may be more comfortable in their classrooms using Zoom. Zoom is also being used, where possible, for meetings, and anyone who has to have a face-to-face conversation is asked to follow the 6-foot separation rule, she said.

"We don't have a rule in place about 10 people per building, and we hope we don't have to," she said. But, "we've got to hand out technology devices. We're going to have to do that with social distancing in mind somehow. There probably will be more than 10 people in our buildings because we've got to help our kids who don't have technology devices at home."

The district has made it clear that teachers are to be available to students at all times during the school day, Barnes said.

"We're trying to meet the needs of all of our students," Anderson said. "Some of our students don't have internet service, but some of them do. Some of them prefer online, some of them like the hard copy, so we are meeting each student's needs, the best we can."