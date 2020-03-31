Troopers: Arkansas man dies after vehicle flips, submerges while navigating water-covered road

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Junction City man died after his vehicle overturned Monday night while navigating a water-covered road, troopers said.
Rocky McDowell, 35, was driving a Dodge Ram around 10:30 p.m. on Morning Star Road in El Dorado when he passed through water on the road, according to a state police preliminary crash report.
The truck veered off the right side of the road and flipped, according to the report. It came to rest upside down in a ditch, submerged in water.
Troopers said McDowell died, and no other injuries were listed in the report.
It was raining at the time of the crash, police said.
At least 108 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.