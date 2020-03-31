Troopers: Arkansas man dies after vehicle flips, submerges while navigating water-covered road

A Junction City man died after his vehicle overturned Monday night while navigating a water-covered road, troopers said.

Rocky McDowell, 35, was driving a Dodge Ram around 10:30 p.m. on Morning Star Road in El Dorado when he passed through water on the road, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The truck veered off the right side of the road and flipped, according to the report. It came to rest upside down in a ditch, submerged in water.

Troopers said McDowell died, and no other injuries were listed in the report.

It was raining at the time of the crash, police said.

At least 108 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.