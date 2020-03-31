Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Record

Today at 3:22 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Kendra Deweese, 22, and Jacob Russell, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Crawford Matthews, 51, and Joann Matthews, 60, both of Little Rock.

Robyn Lyons, 28, and Matthew Spence, 35, both of Searcy.

Spencer Welch, 25, of Bartlesville, Okla. and Allison Altermus, 25, of Houston, Texas.

Keenan Hollins, 21, and Samantha Luna, 20, both of Mayflower.

Dakota Finner, 25, of Lucas Texas and Katie Beckstein, 20, of Plano, Texas.

George Baker, 34, and Kimberly Skibinski, 30, both of Little Rock.

Ashley Martin, 23, and Kyle Shields, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Jessica Webb, 24, and Kayla Gardner, 28, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

20-1118 Lucius Oliver v. Roseanna Oliver.

20-1119 Paris Haynes v. Kaudija Haynes.

20-1120 Nathaniel McNeal v. Mia McNeal.

GRANTED

20-748 Mackenzie Barnes v. Amelia Barnes.

Metro on 03/31/2020

Print Headline: Daily Record

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT