Death of White County man, 73, investigated as homicide, authorities say

The White County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a Romance man as a homicide after his body was found Saturday outside his home.

Deputies responded around 1:20 p.m. to a business on Arkansas 5 in Romance after a silver Chevrolet Silverado was reported as abandoned there, according to a news release by the agency.

Authorities found the vehicle belonged to 73-year-old Charles Hogue.

Deputies went to Hogue’s home on the 100 block of South Skyview Circle, according to the release, and found him dead in the backyard.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, authorities said.

Hogue’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of his death.