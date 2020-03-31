Harding, Philander Smith postpone commencements

The state's largest private university and a historic black college announced Monday that they are postponing spring semester commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schools are Harding University in Searcy and Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

Harding officials said it has rescheduled commencement -- originally set for May 9 -- for Aug. 15. That's a Saturday. The university said students who complete graduation requirements by the end of the spring semester will have their degree conferred on schedule in May, and students who may be delayed in completing their graduation requirements will have their degrees conferred in August or upon completion.

"These decisions and measures are so difficult for all of us, but this is a temporary situation," said Bruce McLarty, Harding's president, in a statement. "We will resume normal life and will be back together as soon as is feasible. It's important for our students to walk across the Benson stage and receive the recognition they deserve for their hard work and dedication. Our prayers are with all of the Harding community and with our entire world as we pray for protection, healing and strength through this difficult time."

At least 761 students were anticipating walking the stage in May, according to Katie Clement, manager of news services at Harding.

Students will receive instructions for accomplishing tasks related to graduation, such as securing caps and gowns. More information will be posted at harding.edu/graduation.

Harding University has more than 4,800 students, according to information from the Arkansas Division of Higher Education. The student body is made up of people from 49 states and 55 nations and territories.

Philander Smith College, which has an overall enrollment of about 960 students, has called off its spring semester commencement, President Roderick L. Smothers announced Monday.

In a letter to the campus community, Smothers said commencement would be rescheduled for the fall. A date will be announced at a later time.

"We understand how much you and your families have been looking forward to this special day to celebrate your hard work and accomplishments at Philander Smith College," he wrote. "Now though, because we are uncertain of when the public health threat posed by COVID-19 will be diminished, I am writing to inform you that we have decided to postpone our Commencement Ceremony until the fall.

"We held out hope as long as we could that we would not have to go in this direction. However, even if this is the not the news you wanted to hear, we knew that that we needed to provide you with a decision so that you and your families can move forward accordingly."

Others that had already called off their May commencements in previous announcements this month include the University of Arkansas System, the state's largest network of universities and community colleges.

State Desk on 03/31/2020