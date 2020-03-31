This impeachment no hoax

While the novel coronavirus spreads in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro has demonstrated an alarming inability to govern the country, undermining the pandemic and efforts to protect and save lives.

And as a result of his irresponsible and divisive behavior, he has thrown Brazil into a deep crisis. He must be removed from office.

In recent days, Bolsonaro has contradicted his own health experts, calling self-isolation “mass confinement” and covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a “little cold.” He attended a rally and shook hands with supporters on March 15, drawing criticism for encouraging large gatherings.

He also told his followers through social media and official channels to attend a demonstration on Wednesday in support of his administration. And he has been ignoring recommendations to practice social distancing after members of his own staff tested positive for the virus.

On March 17, some members of Congress formally introduced an impeachment request signed by scientists, artists, activists and public intellectuals.

Impeachment can be a difficult political and legal process. But the case against Bolsonaro is bulletproof. Today he represents an existential threat.

Brazilians are now rejecting Bolsonaro’s legitimacy. Our political leaders must move forward and vote to impeach him.

Rosana Pinheiro-Machado is an anthropologist at the University of Bath.