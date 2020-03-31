• Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, called it "surreal" and "kind of a sad thing" but said he and his wife, Casey, decided he should stay out of the delivery room rather than use up personal protection equipment as she gave birth to their third child, a girl they named Mamie.

• Bryan Morin, owner of a Belmar, N.J., pizzeria, said he'll "make it up somewhere" after he got a $50,000 line of credit to keep his shop open as business dragged because of the coronavirus threat, leading customers to add large tips and pay for large orders sent to hospital staffers, police, firefighters and EMS workers.

• Rodney Howard-Browne, pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church in Tampa, Fla., was charged with holding an unlawful assembly and violating health emergency orders intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus, after he held two Sunday services attended by hundreds of people.

• Mae Martin, 26, of Gretna, La., who authorities said was shot in the chest by sheriff's deputies after she pointed a gun at one of them, was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and flight from an officer.

• Alex Kotlowitz was awarded the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, named after the late author and investigative journalist, for An American Summer, a chronicle of gun violence in Chicago, according to an announcement by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism.

• Erik Santos, 49, of Braselton, Ga., faces fraud and conspiracy counts after federal prosecutors in New Jersey accused him of offering kickbacks to have people submit Medicare claims for medically unnecessary tests -- including hard-to-obtain covid-19 tests.

• Lorenzo Candelaria, a tenured professor of music and dean at Purchase College, State University of New York, has been appointed, pending board approval, as dean of the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

• Willie Sharp, 66, the former Blackfeet nation chairman who was convicted of defrauding a tribal Head Start early education program through an overtime pay scheme, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

• Thomas Antonetti, a New York City police lieutenant, said an 86-year-old woman died after hitting her head when she was shoved to the floor by a 32-year-old woman at a Brooklyn hospital during what police suspect was a dispute over "social distancing guidelines."

