Police Beat

Police report pill

in stolen vehicle

A 21-year-old woman faces felony charges of theft by receiving and drug possession after North Little Rock police on Monday morning stopped a car that was reported stolen.

Alexis Kennedy of North Little Rock was stopped by police on Pike Avenue while driving a Chevrolet Malibu that was reported stolen out of Faulkner County, according to an arrest report.

Police said Kennedy told them she paid a friend $20 or $30 and 2 or 3 grams of marijuana to use the vehicle indefinitely. "She stated that she had a feeling the vehicle was stolen," the report says.

Kennedy was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after a search of her purse revealed a pill that police believed to be the opioid painkiller oxycodone in a plastic bag with no prescription.

She did not appear on a Pulaski County jail roster Monday evening.

Inmate charged

in account thefts

An inmate in the Pulaski County jail has been charged with felony financial identity fraud after another inmate's debit account was accessed with transfers totaling $71.

Keilend Parks, 22, was being held in the jail in lieu of $35,000 bond after his arrest on drug and weapons charges in August 2019.

According to an arrest report dated March 30, Parks transferred the money from the debit account to the other inmate's phone account, and then used the funds to make personal phone calls. He also "gave, sold or bartered" the debit number to other inmates, the report states.

Indecent exposure

leads to LR arrest

Little Rock police arrested a woman Monday on an accusation of indecent exposure and several others crimes, saying she exposed herself and threw a piece of metal at someone's car.

According to an arrest report, Cindy Hensley, 53, threw a piece of metal at a woman's car, damaging the front windshield, after the woman told Hensley to leave. The report says Hensley continued to refuse to leave, then took off her pants.

Hensley was arrested around 4:15 p.m. at the Broadway Food Mart in Little Rock. She faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. She was booked into the Pulaski County jail, but did not appear on an online roster of inmates on Monday night.

Metro on 03/31/2020