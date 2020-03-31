Lake City mayor defeats doctor in runoff for GOP nomination for Arkansas House seat

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan won a runoff primary for the Republican nomination to a Jonesboro state House seat Tuesday night, in an election that was buffeted by the effects of coronavirus and survived a tornado.

Milligan defeated Cole Peck, a Jonesboro doctor, and will face Democrat Shawn Only in the Nov. 3 general election.

The runoff in House District 53 was one of three GOP runoff races held Tuesday between the top two vote-getters in the March 3 “Super Tuesday” primaries. The other two races were in Northwest Arkansas.

With 17 of 18 precincts reporting, the unofficial results were:

Milligan…………………… 624

Peck………………………… 290

“That’s all on the people,” Milligan said Tuesday evening. “We got on the people and asked them to get out and vote and they did.”

Both candidates had already ceased door-knocking and large campaign events headed into the final week of the campaign as a precaution against the growing threat of coronavirus, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared a public health emergency.

Then, on Saturday, an EF-3 tornado ripped through Jonesboro, injuring 22 people and creating a new disaster area.

Jennifer Clack, the elections coordinator for Craighead County, said the tornado spared both polling locations used in the election. “We didn’t lose machines, we didn’t lose anything,” she said,

The threat of the virus had already caused the county Election Commission to close five of the usual seven polling locations in order to reduce the number of required poll workers — many of whom are retirees — from 26 to seven, Clack said.

Other precautions taken in response to the virus included wiping down election equipment after every use and mandating social distancing among poll workers, Clack said. Open polling sites were located at the Elections Annex Building in Jonesboro and the Lake City Courthouse.

“We haven’t had to use our line, they’re trickling in one or two at a time,” Clack said by phone Tuesday afternoon.

Turnout for the runoff was down Tuesday nearly three-quarters when compared to the March 3 primary.

Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday said turnout was “pretty much on par with what a runoff is.”

In the March election, Peck led the three-man field with 40.67% of the vote. Milligan trailed with 32.87%, followed by Jonesboro City Councilman Bobby Long in third with 26.46%.

While competing in the runoff, both Peck and Milligan pointed to their respective resumes, as few policy positions differentiated the Republican candidates.

Both told the Democrat-Gazette that they support an extension of the state’s half-cent sales tax to fund highways, opposed abortion and would like to keep in place the state’s Medicaid expansion program started in 2013.

The district is represented now by Rep. Dan Sullivan, who defeated Sen. John Cooper’s re-election bid. Both are Republicans from Jonesboro.