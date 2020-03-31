Little Rock board to consider 2% budget cut; mayor says 'tough decisions have to be made'

Anticipating the financial fallout of the covid-19 pandemic, the Little Rock Board of Directors has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday to vote on a 2% cut to the city’s budget.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. presented the proposal to the city board at a meeting on Tuesday. It adds up to $4,928,545 in cuts from the city’s current budget of more than $212 million for 2020.

The cuts include:

$513,758 from personnel expenses

$493,666 from operating expenses

$2,921,121 from special projects

$1 million from the city’s contingency fund

The personnel cut will come from a 120-day furlough of part-time employees who are currently not working due to the events the city has canceled and the facilities it has closed due to the pandemic.

“Tough decisions have to be made to ensure that we protect as many of our employees as possible and to ensure that we carry on with our essential services for all residents,” Scott said.

The special meeting is scheduled for noon on Wednesday.

Though some city directors and staff attended Tuesday’s meeting in person at the Robinson Center downtown, many participated via video chat due to social distancing recommendations from the city and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aimed at stemming the virus’ spread. The public can watch the livestream of the Wednesday’s meeting at littlerock.gov or on the city’s YouTube channel.

