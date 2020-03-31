Little Rock man arrested after 5-week-old baby suffers injuries to body, brain

A Little Rock man is being held on $150,000 bond after his five-week-old daughter suffered multiple injuries, including to her brain.

Erik Hegwood, 25, faces one count of first-degree battery, according to an online jail roster.

Officers responded Wednesday to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after a five-week-old was admitted into a pediatric intensive care unit, according to a police report. The child suffered injury to the brain, hemorrhaging in the eyes and bruising on both shoulders and her chin.

Doctors told police the baby was suffering seizures.

The child’s mother told police Hegwood had primarily been caring for the baby, according to the report.

Hegwood told officers the baby had been fussy and crying all day.

He said one of the child's injuries may happened when he sneezed, causing his head to hit the baby’s.

He said other injuries may have come when he tossed her up and caught her in an attempt to calm her, according to the report, when he “drug her” around on the floor to play with her or when he gave her massages to make her feel better.

He said her eye may have been swollen because she was allergic to cat hair on his shirt.

A doctor told police what Hegwood described would not have led to the injuries the child suffered.

Hegwood was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained as of Tuesday morning.